You'll Be Soarin', Flyin' After Seeing This High School Musical: The Musical: The Series News

It's a good day to be a fan of the East High Wildcats!

Not only do we have a first look and details regarding season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering July 27 on Disney+, but the show has also been renewed for a fourth season! How's that for some baller news?

Season three of the show, which is modeled after the trio of films starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, "is set at Camp Shallow Lake," according to Disney+, "a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors."

That's not all: Original star Corbin Bleu—who played Chad in the HSM film trilogy—is finally returning to the franchise for a special cameo. In a sneak peek at the season, Corbin appears as himself to make a major announcement to the campers.

"I am so excited to be here at Camp Shallow Lake. I can't wait to tell you about what we've got planned this summer," he tells the wide-eyed crowd. "My pals at the House of Mouse have given us the keys to the Magic Kingdom."