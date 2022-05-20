Lala Kent Reveals Her Hopes for Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Cast

Grab a pumptini and listen up, Vanderpump Rules fans.
Bravo announced earlier this month that the hit reality series is set to return for its landmark 10th season, and while details are currently at a minimum, Lala Kent is dishing on the big news—including how she found out in the first place.
"I literally learned that we were picked up for season 10 through Lisa [Vanderpump's] Instagram post," Lala said with a laugh during an Amazon Livestream on May 20. "I was like, 'Was anyone gonna call us and let us know?!'"
The Give Them Lala Beauty owner added that she's not sure what the cast will look like, but she has an ideal group in mind. "I hope everybody is in," Lala said. "I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on, [but] I don't know if that'll happen."
Lala didn't specify which Vanderpump Rules cast members she was talking about, but season nine starred her, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and of course, Lisa herself. Season eight newcomers, Dayna Kathan and Charli Burnett, as well as Scheana's fiancé, Brock Davies, were also featured.
The season was the first without original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both of whom were fired in June 2020 after their former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that they had called the police on her to report a false claim. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also dismissed in light of resurfaced racially insensitive social media posts. All four fired stars have since apologized.
Months later, in December 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they, too, would be exiting Vanderpump Rules prior to the show's ninth season, citing the need "to focus on our growing family," a joint statement read. Responding to comments on Instagram, Jax added that doing the series "doesn't make sense anymore" for him and Brittany, who were expecting their first child at the time. "I just couldn't see doing this same type of show with a child. My marriage and family are more important...it's time to move on...we had a good run."
The couple went on to welcome a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.
Scheana and Lala have since welcomed children of their own, meaning season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is gearing up to look quite different—in more ways than one, according to the latter.
"How do we feel about Lala doing the whole vibe of Pam Anderson for Season 10?" the mom to 14-month-old Ocean asked viewers on her Amazon Livestream. "I need to have a hot girl summer. I'm trying to be a great mama—well, I am a great mama—and I'm trying to go out and have fun, and I think I need to be a blonde bombshell."
Hear more of Lala's musings by watching the full stream here. Then, catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)