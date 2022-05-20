Lala Kent Reveals Her Hopes for Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Cast

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared her thoughts on the show's renewal and revealed who she'd like to see be featured in the season 10 cast.

By Allison Crist May 20, 2022 10:03 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesLala KentNBCU
Watch: Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Grab a pumptini and listen up, Vanderpump Rules fans.

Bravo announced earlier this month that the hit reality series is set to return for its landmark 10th season, and while details are currently at a minimum, Lala Kent is dishing on the big news—including how she found out in the first place. 

"I literally learned that we were picked up for season 10 through Lisa [Vanderpump's] Instagram post," Lala said with a laugh during an Amazon Livestream on May 20. "I was like, 'Was anyone gonna call us and let us know?!'"

The Give Them Lala Beauty owner added that she's not sure what the cast will look like, but she has an ideal group in mind. "I hope everybody is in," Lala said. "I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on, [but] I don't know if that'll happen."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Lala didn't specify which Vanderpump Rules cast members she was talking about, but season nine starred her, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and of course, Lisa herself. Season eight newcomers, Dayna Kathan and Charli Burnett, as well as Scheana's fiancé, Brock Davies, were also featured.

Bravo

The season was the first without original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both of whom were fired in June 2020 after their former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that they had called the police on her to report a false claim. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also dismissed in light of resurfaced racially insensitive social media posts. All four fired stars have since apologized.

Months later, in December 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they, too, would be exiting Vanderpump Rules prior to the show's ninth season, citing the need "to focus on our growing family," a joint statement read. Responding to comments on Instagram, Jax added that doing the series "doesn't make sense anymore" for him and Brittany, who were expecting their first child at the time. "I just couldn't see doing this same type of show with a child. My marriage and family are more important...it's time to move on...we had a good run."

The couple went on to welcome a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Decoding The Lyrics From Harry Styles' New Album "Harry's House"

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Scheana and Lala have since welcomed children of their own, meaning season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is gearing up to look quite different—in more ways than one, according to the latter.

"How do we feel about Lala doing the whole vibe of Pam Anderson for Season 10?" the mom to 14-month-old Ocean asked viewers on her Amazon Livestream. "I need to have a hot girl summer. I'm trying to be a great mama—well, I am a great mama—and I'm trying to go out and have fun, and I think I need to be a blonde bombshell."

Hear more of Lala's musings by watching the full stream here. Then, catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Decoding The Lyrics From Harry Styles' New Album "Harry's House"

4

Kim, Khloe and Kylie Stun at Kourtney Kardashian’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

5

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

Latest News

Gabby and Rachel Go Husband Shopping in Bachelorette Trailer

Ashley Graham Details “Severe” Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins

Exclusive

Why Pauline Chalamet Never Uses Her Phone Before Noon

Kim, Khloe and Kylie Stun at Kourtney Kardashian’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

How The Staircase Adds a Meta Twist to a Known True Crime Story

There's Major High School Musical: The Musical: The Series News