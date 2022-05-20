Lala Kent Reveals Her Hopes for Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Cast

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Grab a pumptini and listen up, Vanderpump Rules fans.

Bravo announced earlier this month that the hit reality series is set to return for its landmark 10th season, and while details are currently at a minimum, Lala Kent is dishing on the big news—including how she found out in the first place.

"I literally learned that we were picked up for season 10 through Lisa [Vanderpump's] Instagram post," Lala said with a laugh during an Amazon Livestream on May 20. "I was like, 'Was anyone gonna call us and let us know?!'"

The Give Them Lala Beauty owner added that she's not sure what the cast will look like, but she has an ideal group in mind. "I hope everybody is in," Lala said. "I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on, [but] I don't know if that'll happen."