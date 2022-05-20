Exclusive

Have We Seen the Last of Ray Romano on Made for Love? Cristin Milioti Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Made for Love star Cristin Milioti discussed the possibility of Ray Romano returning to the show, despite his character's death.

By Alyssa Ray May 20, 2022 10:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Billy Magnussen Says Dancing in Made for Love Was "Really Fun"

We aren't made for a world without Ray Romano on Made for Love.

During the penultimate episode of season two of the HBO Max science fiction series, viewers watched as Herbert (Romano), who had stopped his cancer treatment, passed away while camping with daughter Hazel (Cristin Milioti). Well, the artificially intelligent version of Hazel who had taken over the real Hazel's body.

This is important to mention, as, when Hazel reclaimed control of her body from Other Hazel, she learned that Herbert's consciousness was also stored at Gogol. So, we couldn't help but wonder, Could we get an A.I. version of Herbert or Other Herbert in season three?

For answers, we turned to Milioti, who told E! News, "I would say stay tuned to find out? You can put that question mark on there too, because it's a question."

While the Made for Love star didn't have a concrete update to share, she did note that the status of Herbert's consciousness does "definitely open up a world of both exciting and disturbing possibilities."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

But, as Milioti mentioned to E!, it's currently unclear whether Made For Love will get a third season. "I think it's just a waiting game," she admitted. "I know we're waiting to hear."

Nonetheless, Milioti already has a vision of what she wants for her character, who took control of her corrupt husband's company while pregnant in the finale.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max

"Hazel now has more power than she probably should," she said of Hazel's new position. "The way in which she is going to wield that is not the healthiest. You're seeing a woman at her breaking point where she has nothing left to lose. And I think that's when people are at their scariest sometimes."

All of Made for Love season two is available to stream on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Decoding The Lyrics From Harry Styles' New Album "Harry's House"

4

Kim, Khloe and Kylie Stun at Kourtney Kardashian’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

5

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

Latest News

Gabby and Rachel Go Husband Shopping in Bachelorette Trailer

Ashley Graham Details “Severe” Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins

Exclusive

Why Pauline Chalamet Never Uses Her Phone Before Noon

Kim, Khloe and Kylie Stun at Kourtney Kardashian’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

How The Staircase Adds a Meta Twist to a Known True Crime Story

There's Major High School Musical: The Musical: The Series News