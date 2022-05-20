See Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married again in Italy, following two previous ceremonies in Southern California and Las Vegas. See photos as their special weekend kicks off.

May 20, 2022
WeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Kourtney Kardashian is a blushing bride for the third time.

Once again, the Kardashians star and Travis Barker are getting married, this time during a romantic ceremony in Italy this weekend.

Festivities kicked off on May 20, with decorations and clothing being delivered and set up in Portofino. Kourtney and Kravis even enjoyed a PDA-filled boat ride as preparations got underway.

On Friday evening, the family headed to a celebratory dinner in Portofino, with guests including Kourtney's sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (along with her boyfriend Devin Booker)—as well as mom Kris Jenner.

The bride and groom's blended family is expected to come together for the destination wedding: Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis' kids, Landon Barker, 18 and Alabama, 16, (who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler) plus his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The European nuptials come one week after Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the bride's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and the groom's dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses. On May 16, a day after the courthouse ceremony, the newlyweds confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos of the low-key day with the caption, "Till death do us part."

A source told E! News at the time, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."

MEGA

The pair—who got engaged in October 2021—first exchanged "I dos" last month during an impromptu, late-night wedding in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. However, Kourtney later revealed that the union wasn't legal as they didn't obtain a marriage license, joking "Practice makes perfect." 

Keep scrolling to see every photo from Kravis' wedding weekend in Italy.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bride and Groom Arrive in Italy
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Pre-Wedding Boat Ride
MEGA
Warm Embrace
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian Arrives
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Mom Kris Jenner Makes Her Entrance
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Italian Atmosphere
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian Hits Italy
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner Steps Out on Friday Evening
MEGA
Khloe Stuns in Leopard Ahead of Dinner
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Make Rare Appearance
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With North West and Reign Disick
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney and Travis Keep Close
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cheers!
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Sharing a Laugh
ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
Kim Flashes a Peace Sign
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall and Devin Hold Hands
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Heads to Friday Night Dinner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Mingles With Guests Before the Meal
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dining Together in Portofino
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Friday Dinner Menu
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris With Photographer Ellen von Unwerth
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Preparations Underway on Friday
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Getting Set Up
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dolce & Gabbana Gallery
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Lush Setting
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dolce & Gabbana Bags Carried In
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bring on the Couture
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Clothing Bags Arrive
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Attire Is Prepped
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
"Reserved Event" Sign
