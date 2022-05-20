See Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend in Italy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are LEGALLY Married

Kourtney Kardashian is a blushing bride for the third time.

Once again, the Kardashians star and Travis Barker are getting married, this time during a romantic ceremony in Italy this weekend.

Festivities kicked off on May 20, with decorations and clothing being delivered and set up in Portofino. Kourtney and Kravis even enjoyed a PDA-filled boat ride as preparations got underway.

On Friday evening, the family headed to a celebratory dinner in Portofino, with guests including Kourtney's sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (along with her boyfriend Devin Booker)—as well as mom Kris Jenner.

The bride and groom's blended family is expected to come together for the destination wedding: Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis' kids, Landon Barker, 18 and Alabama, 16, (who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler) plus his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.