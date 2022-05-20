Emma Stone Deserves an Easy A for Her Beautiful Malibu Beach House: Here's Proof

It may not be in la la land, but Emma Stone's Malibu home is ready for its close-up!
The Oscar winner has listed her mid-century bungalow overlooking one of California's most famous beaches for $4.2 million, E! News can confirm. The gorgeous property, which boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, spans more than 1,700 square feet atop of a bluff with panoramic views of Pacific Ocean and the nearby Catalina Island.
Built in 1958, the single-story residence has been updated with modern features, including an open-concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and glass-front cabinets. Other touches include multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the sun to shine through an all-white living room and dining area.
Three bedrooms—each connected to a wrap-around terrace—sit on one end of the home. Meanwhile, an art studio and bonus recreation room that's conveniently connected to a motor court can be found on the other side of the house.
Outside, a sprawling patio is surrounded with lush native plants that have grown on the property for years. An al fresco dining area, small fountain and shaded sitting spot encircled by mature trees are also on the lot.
According to Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty, who holds the listing, the stunning abode looks like something straight out of a film. As he noted to the Wall Street Journal, "It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."
So, take a tour inside the dreamy seaside home—below.