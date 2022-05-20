Ciara Reveals How Russell Wilson and Family Make Her Feel Confident

Ciara may be on the cover of a magazine, but it's being around family that makes her feel good about herself.
The "Get Up" singer—who graces one of the covers of the 2022 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—reflected on what fuels her fire when it comes to being self-assured.
While on the red carpet of the magazine's launch event, Ciara shared that it's being with her husband Russell Wilson and her children: Future Zahir Wilburn, 8—who she shares with ex Future—Win Harrison Wilson, 21 months and Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, that makes all the difference.
"I feel the most confident when I'm in my element at home with my family," Ciara exclusively told E! News on May 19. "Their love makes me feel so confident It makes me feel good."
The singer also went on to note that being onstage in front of fans drives her as well. But what does Ciara do when she isn't feeling as assured or bold? The mom shared that she checks in with herself to gain perspective.
"I'm a big believer in praying," Ciara explained. "I'm a big believer in recentering. It's like, ‘OK, let's pause. Is the world really over? No it's not. Now let's get ourselves together, get our head up, put one foot forward and we are going to keep on pushing, even through the adversity.'"
She continued, "I think that is so important that you have that will and drive to figure it out because you really will, honestly. I think wisdom has kind of allowed me to have that perspective."
During the red carpet outing, Russell surprised his leading lady with flowers. When asked how he supports Ciara, the NFL quarterback was quick to gush about his wife of nearly six years.
"How could I not?" Russell said. "She is everything to me. She means the world to me and she's beautiful and she's an amazing mom, an amazing wife."
Now with a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover under her belt, Ciara can add the title of amazing model to that list as well.