Angelyne Producers Respond to the Real Angelyne's Issues With the Show

Watch : How Emmy Rossum TRANSFORMS Into Angelyne

The queen of self-promotion has major issues with her latest portrayal.

Emmy Rossum plays Angelyne, the notorious and campy Los Angeles legend who rose to fame with a series of billboards plastered around the city in the '80s, in the limited series Angelyne, which premiered on Peacock May 19.

Now Angelyne, whose iconic pink Corvette has become a staple on L.A. streets for decades, is firing back at the way she's portrayed on the series.

"I had a little glimpse of it, and I refuse to watch it," Angelyne told Inside Edition on May 19. "It doesn't do me justice. Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?"

The series is based on a 2017 article in The Hollywood Reporter titled "The Mystery of L.A. Billboard Diva Angelyne's Real Identity Is Finally Solved," which broke down many of the mysterious walls that Angelyne had built surrounding her persona over the years.