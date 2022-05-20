The MixtapE! Presents Harry Styles, Hayley Kiyoko and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
This weekend, Harry's House is the place to be!
On May 20, Harry Styles released his third studio album featuring new singles including "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking."
"It's definitely the most personal record I've made," Harry shared earlier this week on Today. "It was definitely the most intimately made thing I've done so far...I'm really happy and I hope you enjoy it."
Not to worry, Harry. In its first two hours on Apple Music, Harry's House earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022.
If you find yourself needing even more new music options, you're in luck! Allow the MixtapE! to share this week's best releases below.
Hayley Kiyoko—"For the Girls"
If there's one music video you watch this weekend, make it this one. The project dreams up a romantic, queer parody of The Bachelor with a special appearance from Hayley's real-life love, Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. As for the actual song, this one is for the girls! "I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life," Hayley said. "‘For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty and vulnerability."
Em Beihold—"Too Precious"
Described by Republic Records as an unapologetic anthem for those who weren't invited to hang with the popular crowd, Em's new song is sweet revenge. "I wrote 'Too Precious' after someone I knew literally called me 'too precious' because I wasn't into the whole partying/drinking/drugs scene like most people my age," she said. "I grew up getting excluded a lot because I didn't do the 'cool kid' things, so I wanted to write an anthem for people who felt like me!"
Harry Styles—"Late Night Talking"
We need to (late night) talk about Harry's new song. First performed during his Coachella shows in April, the silky smooth, '70s-inspired romp celebrates the bubbly time in a new relationship where you can't get enough of one another. "Now you're in my life," Harry sings. "I can't get you off my mind." We can't get this song off of our minds, either!
Tyler Hubbard—"5 Foot 9"
After working on his first solo project for more than a year, the Florida Georgia Line member is ready to give fans a taste of his latest passion. "As much as the song talks about real life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff," Tyler said. "For me, over the last couple of years, I've really been reminded of that."
ONEUS—"Bring It On"
Fresh off their recent U.S. tour, the K-Pop boy group is back and ready to take on the world with their punchy title track "Bring It On." Written in part by member Ravn, the song's lyrics describe being unafraid of challenges as the group sings, "Don't block the path I take/I will prove it to you in the end." Add in a heavy trap beat and fun horn section during its dance break, and it's easy to see why "Bring It On" needs to be added to your workout playlist ASAP!
Forest Blakk—"Give You Love"
In the middle of touring with Dean Lewis, the singer released a new song with a message any music fan deserves to hear. "You know how sometimes you just NEED a text from a friend or partner reminding you that they love you no matter what?" he wrote on Instagram. "Or what it feels like when someone lets you know that they'll always be there for you, and you can count on them unconditionally? Well, that is what 'Give You Love' is all about. It's saying, 'I'm not going anywhere unless you're there with me!'"
Tyler Dial—"Damn, Denver"
The country singer sings about losing a girl to one of his favorite cities in his latest release. "I spent a lot of time in Denver, Colo., growing up and it's a city that I've always loved," Tyler said. "When a girlfriend of mine broke up with me a few years ago to move there—I wasn't even mad, I was jealous! The following week, I wrote this song and immediately knew it was special."
Jason DeRulo feat. Kodak Black—"Slidin'"
Looking for that next summer anthem? The MixtapE! may have just found it. This track is permeated with the energy and enthusiasm of a surefire smash. Bringing their Haitian influence, the Florida natives quickly turn up the heat. As Jason explained, "'Slidin' is right on time feeling exactly like a much-needed summer vacation."
Paris Jackson—"lighthouse"
Following her 2020 debut album wilted, Paris is back with a new song and new sound that channels unbridled '90s rock energy. "I continued to write about this same old heartbreak that wilted is about," Paris said. "A lot of the new songs coming out are similar stories about the same person and heartbreak. I guess I'm just exploring different feelings. wilted was a more melancholy record, and now I'm exploring more of the anger."
Camilo—"Pegao"
In his new single, the Latin Grammy winner shares the happiness he is experiencing in his new role as dad to daughter Indigo to the point of wanting to always be attached (pegao) to her. Prepare to feel and hear the joys of parenthood in this personal track.
Jessica Lowndes—"Hunter"
On May 20, Jessica began releasing a collection of songs and videos from her visual album Elemental. The first single plays on the element of fire. "Musically, 'Hunter' encompasses a variety of sounds from genres I love," Jessica shared. "Big drums, mysterious synths, emotional chords, a cinematic feel to the song and lyrically it just tells a great story."
LeAnn Rimes feat. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi and Ben Harper—"the only"
The new soulful song is described by EverLe Records as a feel-good, World Americana-Reggae blended track that is arriving just in time for summer. The lyrics focus on the importance of being there for each other and helping others out, with the chorus emphasizing that "the only way we're gonna get there is if we hold each other's hand."
Train feat. Sofia Reyes—"Cleopatra"
"Cleopatra" intertwines the duo's captivating vocals over a sultry, rhythmic beat that blends Train's instantly recognizable rock sound with soothing Latin pop. Train frontman Pat Monahan said, "We hope that you love this one like we do so we can all sing it together this summer!"
Nick Cannon feat. Chris Brown—"I Do"
Prepare for honestly, vulnerability and plenty of star-studded collaborations on Nick's mixtape titled Raw N B: The Explicit Tape. "I feel like we get the opportunity to really emote," Nick told E! News before the release. "I feel like a lot of times, people see so many different sides of me—on camera or hosting—but they never really get to know the true me and how I approach something. If they get to see the actual side that gets to emote through this project, that's my goal."
Steve Moakler—"Make A Little Room"
The Nashville songwriter hopes his new song inspire others to cherish life's special moments and those you spend it with. "It really is the overarching theme of the record," Steve said. "You can hang it all on that, this shift toward what ultimately matters. It's the people around you and the little things. Having some margin in your life, and some space for magic to happen."
Ryan Morgan—"Girl Like You"
One night, the Kentucky-based country singer was at home with his girlfriend when she asked, "What would you do if you didn't have me in your life?" Ryan jokingly went on about all the things he'd be doing if he was still single but ended it with, "Honestly, I'd be out there somewhere looking for a girl like you." What came next was a romantic song and music video that can't be missed. "I really don't want to imagine life without her by my side," Ryan said about his girlfriend. Aw!
Happy listening!