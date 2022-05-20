Jessica Alba Says She and Cash Warren Have "Always Found Our Way Back to Each Other"

Jessica Alba is celebrating a fantastic four-teen years with Cash Warren.
The actress, 41, posted an adorable Instagram tribute to her husband to commemorate their wedding anniversary on May 19. The collection of photos and videos saw the pair cuddling up close while at the beach, sporting high fashion looks on the red carpet and even performing a TikTok dance to Jack Harlow's 2020 track "WHATS POPPIN" together.
"18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we've always found our way back to each other," Jessica captioned her post. "Can't think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren."
Shortly after sharing her post, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, January Jones, Kerry Washington and more stars flooded the comments to toast the couple's special day. Alongside a few heart emojis, Paris Hilton commented, "Happy anniversary."
Jessica and Cash first met while on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four.
Last month, Jessica and Cash answered all of the questions that their 10-year-old Haven could come up with as part of a video for Jessica's YouTube channel. Their daughter's questioning led Jessica to reveal that Cash had a "legit girlfriend" when they initially met on the Marvel film set.
"Your dad had to take Polaroid pictures of me with different various contact colors to see which ones were more realistic…that's probably the one thing that I would take back, is not wearing the contacts," Jessica shared. "Although if I wasn't wearing the contacts, we wouldn't have been taking the photos of me and maybe we wouldn't have made a connection."
However, Cash was always sure of the spark between them.
"We would've made it," he replied at the time. "I would've figured it out. I was laser-focused, zeroed in on her."