Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pics of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughter Playing With a Pony

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter Lyla recently enjoyed a pony playdate!
The mom, currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, took to Instagram on May 19 to share photos of her and daughter Lyla having face to face time with a live pony. In one of the photos, the doting mom is seen sweetly kissing her daughter, who is gazing at the adorable creature intently.
"Just me and my girl, cuddling and playing with dolls and ponies….A dream come true," Katherine, an avid horsewoman, captioned the Instagram carousel.
The mother-daughter duo kept their outfits casual for their exciting day. The 21-month-old sported a pair of Nike sneakers and had her curly locks tied up in a bun. As she interacted with the pony, Lyla held a colorful doll. The toy, which appeared to be a HABA soft doll named Mali, was dressed for spring in a flower crown and green dress.
Katherine's mom Maria Shriver wrote in the comments, "Love when dreams come true."
Katherine, 32, and Chris, 42, welcomed Lyla in August 2020. In December, a source told People that Katherine and the actor—who tied the knot in 2019—were expecting their second child together.
While the BDA Baby host and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have shared a few photos of their little one online, they've also made clear their desire to protect Lyla's privacy by not showing her face.
"Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, said in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb in March 2021. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy."
"And so we had a really normal and magical childhood," she continued. "So it's something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to, you know, have that privacy."