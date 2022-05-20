Exclusive

Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver Explain Conversations With Friends' Cryptic Ending

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver unpacked the meaning behind Conversations With Friends' open-ended finale. See what they had to say.

Conversations With Friends may be over, but there's still more that we need to talk about.

Namely, we need answers regarding that ambiguous ending. For those who've yet to tune in, after calling off their extramarital affair, Frances (Alison Oliver) and Nick (Joe Alwyn) seem to move on with their lives, putting time and energy into other relationships that matter.

However, as the 12th episode of the limited series comes to a close, an accidental call from Nick to Frances results in the pair pouring their hearts out and Frances uttering, "Come and get me."

Does this mean the duo is ready to start up their oh-so-toxic relationship again? We asked Joe and Alison to weigh in, and their answers may surprise you.

"I don't think it's saying 'let's go back to square one or let's do this all over again,'" Alison exclusively told E! News. "Their breakup in episode 11 ended so abruptly and it wasn't really on her terms. I think she felt so out of control and so many things were happening. There's still closure that needs to be had."

She knows the finale—which is similar to how the titular Sally Rooney novel ends—may be controversial, admitting fans will either "really connect to it or really hate the ending."

Meanwhile, Joe supports how the show wraps. "It would have felt strange if everyone had been re-coupled and the door closed, I think," he told E! News. "It just feels like a continuation and an acceptance of the messiness of the whole thing, in a way that is fine and joyful, rather than scary."

Hulu

Taking all of this into consideration, we want you to decide: Was the Conversations With Friends finale satisfying? Vote in the poll below:

Poll

Conversations With Friends Poll

Was the Conversations With Friends finale satisfying?
Yes, it was great
16.7%
No, it made no sense
0%
Eh, it was fine
83.3%

All of Conversations With Friends is available to stream on Hulu.

