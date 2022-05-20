We Haven't Seen the Last of Milo Ventimiglia on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

We see more walks in the park in Midge's future.
Prime Video confirmed Milo Ventimiglia will reprise his guest starring role in season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. What's more, the character's name will finally be revealed, with executive producer Daniel Palladino telling TV Line, "We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel.'"
In the season four episode "Ethan... Esther... Chaim," Midge strikes up a flirtatious conversation with Milo's character during a walk in Central Park. One thing leads to another and before we know it, the two are hooking up. Their, erm, intimate moment is then interrupted by a woman, who turns out to be Milo's character's wife.
Fingers crossed fans find out more information about this mysterious man who left viewers wanting more.
Milo is just the latest Gilmore Girls star to appear in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also written by Daniel and Amy Sherman Palladino. The writers have cast just about every Gilmore Girls actor in the series, whether it be in a guest or recurring role.
The only GG stars who haven't appeared on the series are Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Amy previously told Us Weekly that she'd love to have Lauren on the series, "but it just needs to be the right part."
The same goes for Alexis, who currently stars in The Handmaid's Tale. "We want them to have the right parts if they do it, so it's not just a cameo," Daniel added. "We want it to mean something. So we found a really good thing for Milo. You know, we're hoping to have a couple others pop up."
And with one season left in the Prime Video series, there's still time for more exciting guest roles.
