We Haven't Seen the Last of Milo Ventimiglia on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

We see more walks in the park in Midge's future.

Prime Video confirmed Milo Ventimiglia will reprise his guest starring role in season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. What's more, the character's name will finally be revealed, with executive producer Daniel Palladino telling TV Line, "We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel.'"

In the season four episode "Ethan... Esther... Chaim," Midge strikes up a flirtatious conversation with Milo's character during a walk in Central Park. One thing leads to another and before we know it, the two are hooking up. Their, erm, intimate moment is then interrupted by a woman, who turns out to be Milo's character's wife.

Fingers crossed fans find out more information about this mysterious man who left viewers wanting more.

Milo is just the latest Gilmore Girls star to appear in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also written by Daniel and Amy Sherman Palladino. The writers have cast just about every Gilmore Girls actor in the series, whether it be in a guest or recurring role.