Zendaya’s New Bob Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Tennis balls aren't the only things Zendaya is serving on the set of her new movie Challengers—she's also rocking a new 'do.

The actress, 25, was spotted with a bob while working on her upcoming sports film—also starring West Side Story's Mike Faist and The Crown's Josh O'Connor—in Lynn, Mass. on May 19. And yes, your Spidey senses are tingling for a reason: She also rocked the shorter style while filming in Boston on May 2.

May 2 just so happened to be the date of the 2022 Met Gala. And while many were hoping the Euphoria star would make another dazzling appearance, Zendaya was MIA from the event..

"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said during an April interview with Rachel Lindsay for Extra. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies."

And like every look she rocks, this one is another ace. After all, when it comes to changing up her style, she's open to just about anything. "Honestly, when I was younger, I was too afraid to make beauty mistakes," Zendaya, who is currently dating Tom Holland, previously told Teen Vogue. "Sometimes you have to be willing to put yourself out there and at least try."