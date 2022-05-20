Sharon Osbourne Says Daughter Aimée Is "Lucky" After Escaping Fatal Recording Studio Fire

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Supports Ozzy at Ozzfest

Sharon Osbourne is grateful her daughter Aimée Osbourne is alive after a deadly fire at a Hollywood recording studio.

On May 19, the former The Talk co-host, 69, posted a screenshot of an L.A. Times article on Instagram about the blaze, which left two people injured and one dead. In the photo's caption, Sharon revealed that Aimée was among those inside the building when the "horrific" incident occurred.

"Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer," Sharon began her post. "They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

According to the L.A. Times, firefighters were called to the scene at 5:42 p.m. on May 19. Due to the recording studio's heavy insulation and drywall, it took nearly an hour to extinguish the fire, which began on the first floor, per the outlet.

The Osbournes star described the loss of life as "utterly heartbreaking" and urged better fire safety practices going forward.