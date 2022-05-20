See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Their PDA Overseas Before Italy Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

All aboard Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love boat.

As the countdown continues for the couple's wedding in Italy, The Kardashians stars were spotted sailing near Portofino on May 19.

In pictures, Kourtney is seen hugging the Blink-182 rocker as she leans in for a kiss on the lips. The Poosh founder kept things casual with an oversized white t-shirt, black leggings and sunglasses. As for Travis, he went shirtless for his romantic trip.

On May 15, Kourtney and Travis made things official when they legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Travis' dad Randy Barker were present as witnesses before the couple drove off in a car with a "Just Married" sign.

And in just a matter of days, the newlyweds are expected to have another wedding in Italy with their extended family and friends.