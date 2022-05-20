Watch Nikki Glaser and Her Dad Put a NSFW Twist on Lady Gaga's "Shallow"

Watch : Hear Nikki Glaser's NSFW Cover of Lady Gaga's Shallow

Only Nikki Glaser could turn the song "Shallow" into a raunchy earworm.

Inspired by her time living with her parents, the comedian and her dad, EJ Glaser, put a NSFW spin on the A Star Is Born hit in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for many people, especially for Nikki, who endured some awkward moments while living under her parents' roof. But like any comedian, she drew upon her real-life experiences to create a hilarious version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song.

Nikki and EJ sit down with their guitars in hand, ready to practice their provocative cover.

"Tell me something Dad," Nikki sings. "What did I do to make you so damn mad? This song's off the deep end. Where did we go wrong? I want us to get along."

EJ continues, singing, "It's too late for that now. I'm kicking you out now. And I'm gonna bang your mom."