Watch Nikki Glaser and Her Dad Put a NSFW Twist on Lady Gaga's "Shallow"

Nikki Glaser channels her inner pop star for a risqué cover of the A Star Is Born hit with her dad in E! News' exclusive Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? sneak peek.

Only Nikki Glaser could turn the song "Shallow" into a raunchy earworm.

Inspired by her time living with her parents, the comedian and her dad, EJ Glaser, put a NSFW spin on the A Star Is Born hit in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for many people, especially for Nikki, who endured some awkward moments while living under her parents' roof. But like any comedian, she drew upon her real-life experiences to create a hilarious version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song.

Nikki and EJ sit down with their guitars in hand, ready to practice their provocative cover.

"Tell me something Dad," Nikki sings. "What did I do to make you so damn mad? This song's off the deep end. Where did we go wrong? I want us to get along."

EJ continues, singing, "It's too late for that now. I'm kicking you out now. And I'm gonna bang your mom."

He moves on to the chorus, changing the words from "In the shallow now," to "I'm gonna bang your mom," with Nikki chiming in with, "I've heard you bang my mom."

Nikki continues, "I've heard her moans because we share a wall. This is my impression of mom," and then proceeds to mimic sexy noises during Gaga's memorable bridge.

The comedian ends the cover by poking fun at another family member, singing, "We gotta go, we gotta end this show. Grandma's got another sailor to blow."

"That is awful," says Nikki's mom, Julie Glaser, but EJ assures his wife that his mother would have loved the song, saying, "She had a good sense of humor."

Check out the full song in the clip above.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!.

