Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Rupert Friend Reveals New Details About Grand Inquisitor

We'll soon find out why a certain Star Wars character turned to the Dark Side.

While Lucasfilms has kept details about Obi-Wan Kenobi under tight wraps, the stars of the upcoming Disney+ series are revealing new info about their characters as the May 27 premiere gets closer. The latest actor to discuss his Star Wars debut is Rupert Friend, who plays the evil and downright scary Grand Inquisitor.

"He's a pretty powerful member of the dark side," Friend told Entertainment Weekly. "And some people who aren't familiar with Star Wars may or may not know this, but he used to be a Jedi. He used to fight for the forces of good as a temple guard."

Friend stopped short of revealing why the Grand Inquisitor turned his back on the Jedi forces, saying, "All will be revealed in a couple of weeks, but I can say it really helped me to have as my backstory this sense of awesome power and knowledge where he's effectively hunting the folks he once was."