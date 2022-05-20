See Shakira & Nick Jonas Bust Some Fierce Moves in Dancing With Myself First Look

Watch : Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show

Get your dancing shoes ready: NBC's newest competition series will have you up on your feet.

Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy are ready to help everyday people unleash their inner dancer in the brand-new show Dancing With Myself—premiering May 31—and E! News has your exclusive first look at the feel-good series.

"Twelve incredible dancers are gonna compete, and then somebody is gonna win," says Jonas in the new trailer. "We want this to feel like the biggest dance party."

Each episode will see a dozen contestants take on "a series of high-energy dance challenges" created by the trio of judges, host Camille Kostek, and celebrity guests, according to the show's description.

"We invited people from all over the country to dance in these super cool dance pods," says Kostek in the first look. After each round, the judges will pick their favorites to advance, but as Kostek says, "The studio audience will decide the winner."