How Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Made an Appearance To Debut Her Art Despite Being in ICE Custody

Anna Delvey is giving the word allegedly a whole new meaning.
On May 19, the 31-year-old (a.k.a. Anna Sorokin) debuted her art collection titled, "Allegedly," at the Public Hotel in New York City.
The 20-piece set was created by the former socialite while she is currently being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement Custody (ICE) as she faces possible deportation to Germany. (ICYMI, she managed to convince—and scam New York's elite that she was an heiress.)
So you're probably wondering, how the heck did she present at an art show while also being detained in upstate New York? Yeah, E! News thought the same—so we attended to see what would really—and not allegedly—happen.
First, RuPaul Drag Race alum Yuhua Hamasaki took center stage to impersonate Anna, who was the focus of the Netflix series Inventing Anna. "I'm a masterpiece! I'm a masterpiece," she jokingly said to the crowd. "Look at me, I am Anna!" Then, just moments after, the real Anna addressed the crowd. Except, through a pre-recorded video.
"Hi everyone, Anna Delvey, here," she said in the message played for attendees. "I hope you guys are enjoying your evening so far. I'm so very excited to unveil my first-ever art collection, titled ‘Allegedly.'"
She continued, "I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal. Some of the pieces are straightforward, others are more abstract and will be unique in meaning and appearance to the observe. I studied fashion illustration in Paris and haven't really sketched until my trial."
As Anna put it, she's ready to take the reins, one piece of artwork at a time. "You've heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story," she concluded. "My narrative from my perspective. I hope you guys enjoy the show."
To showcase the work, models—wearing sheer black stocking caps and sunglasses to hide their faces—held the pieces that were circulated throughout the room. A number of the pieces seemingly depicted both her 2019 trial, as well as the Netflix show—including one painting which featured a woman in an orange wrap dress and black sunglasses (presumably Anna) with text that reads, "Run it again!"
In 2017, Anna was arrested and charged with defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels, and acquaintances for a total amount upwards of $275,000.
Two years later, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services. Additionally, she was acquitted of two charges: attempted grand larceny in the first-degree, regarding a $22 million loan she was set to obtain, and larceny in the second degree, relating to a $62,000 bill allegedly covered by a friend. Today, she is currently is fighting deportation back to Germany.
Ahead of her collection's debut, Chris Martine, who is currently handling art sales for Anna through his Founders Art Club, told Page Six that he is selling a 48 percent ownership of the entire collection, claiming the total value is $500,000.
So, if you have happened to have almost a quarter of a million dollars, some of Anna's original hand-crafted work could be all yours.