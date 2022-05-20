Bethenny Frankel Shares Update on Daughter Bryn After Finalizing Jason Hoppy Divorce

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

Bethenny Frankel always keeps it real.

During her guest appearance on the May 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New York City alum was asked where she and her ex Jason Hoppy stand on coparenting their 12-year-old daughter Bryn. And all in all, it sounds like the preteen is doing well.

"Bryn's here," Bethenny replied. "She's happy. She's in a great school. She's an artist. She's free and loved and she's in a great place. We're good."

After years of staying off camera both on the show and on social media, fans are starting to see more of Bryn, including in Bethenny's TikToks. The Skinnygirl mogul said it's been fun for them to make these videos together and that her daughter is funny with "sort of a dry" sense of humor.

"She doesn't care about any pomp and circumstance," Bethenny continued. "I kind of will be like, 'Let's do a funny one.' And then she enjoys watching it once we do it."