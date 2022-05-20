Why Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced These Harry’s House Songs Are About Olivia Wilde

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

Harry Styles' new album had the people late night talking.

After releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20, fans shared on social media that they believe a number of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's new songs, including "Cinema" and "Late Night Talking," are about his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

In the song "Cinema," Harry mentions the word "darling," which could be seen as a reference to the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars the British singer and director Olivia. He also sings, "I dig your cinema," and Olivia is of course a movie star.

Harry has not confirmed whether any of the lyrics are about his girlfriend, but that did not stop fans from coming up with their own theories.

One fan tweeted, "Oh, look at that, there is a song on #HarrysHouse called ‘Cinema.' Why, I wonder if Harry Styles secretly made that song about Olivia Wilde? (Listens to the first 30 seconds of the song) Oh! Well, I was wrong about the ‘secretly' part."