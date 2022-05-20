Why Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced These Harry’s House Songs Are About Olivia Wilde

Fans believe several songs on Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House are about his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Find out which songs have the internet buzzing below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 20, 2022 2:21 PMTags
MusicOlivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

Harry Styles' new album had the people late night talking.

After releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20, fans shared on social media that they believe a number of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's new songs, including "Cinema" and "Late Night Talking," are about his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

In the song "Cinema," Harry mentions the word "darling," which could be seen as a reference to the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars the British singer and director Olivia. He also sings, "I dig your cinema," and Olivia is of course a movie star.

Harry has not confirmed whether any of the lyrics are about his girlfriend, but that did not stop fans from coming up with their own theories.

One fan tweeted, "Oh, look at that, there is a song on #HarrysHouse called ‘Cinema.' Why, I wonder if Harry Styles secretly made that song about Olivia Wilde? (Listens to the first 30 seconds of the song) Oh! Well, I was wrong about the ‘secretly' part."

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

Another person wrote, "Holivia is real and late night talking is about olivia, if you think it's not, go get a damn life and leave the lovely couple alone."
 
Earlier this week, the former One Direction singer dodged questions from Howard Stern about Olivia being the inspiration behind "Cinema," but Harry did speak about his songwriting process.  

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

"When I write songs, they kind of start out just, I guess, mine," he shared during a May 18 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I think it's important to write from what you're going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I guess it's like, the most you can kind of capture a moment is kind of being true to that." 

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

4

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced These Songs Are About Olivia Wilde

5

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Latest News

This Is Us' Creator “Always” Planned For Rebecca Die

How Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Made a Rare Appearance Amid ICE Custody

Bethenny Frankel Shares Update on Daughter After Finalizing Divorce

Exclusive

Victor Finds Himself at a Crossroads in Love, Victor Trailer

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced These Songs Are About Olivia Wilde

Margot Robbie to Star in Ocean’s 11 Prequel: Everything We Know

Update!

Ulta Hair Sale: $3 Deals from Bumble and Bumble, Fekkai, Kitsch & More