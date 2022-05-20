Anne Hathaway Is Our Forever Princess at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Anne Hathaway attended the screening of her new movie Armageddon Time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, and her necklace and gown will make you bow down. Get the details on her look.

By Elyse Dupre May 20, 2022 12:32 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAnne HathawayCannes Film FestivalCelebrities

No, you're not in Genovia.

But Anne Hathaway looked like a princess while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19. The actress, 39, arrived at the Palace (we're talking the Palais des Festivals here) for the screening of her new movie Armageddon Time—and we can't help but think Queen Clarisse Renaldi would love her look.

The Princess Diaries star wore a custom, white Giorgio Armani Privé gown, complete with a train and oversized bow, as well as a sapphire necklace from Bulgari (for which Hathaway serves as a brand ambassador). According to the fine jewelry company, the piece features "107,15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka." The Oscar winner was joined on the red carpet by her husband Adam Shulman, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Focus Features describes Armageddon Time as "a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream." In addition to Hathaway, the movie includes Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy StrongBanks RepetaJaylin Webb and Ryan Sell.

photos
Anne Hathaway's Best Roles

To see Hathaway's and more stars' looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, scroll on. 

Anne Hathaway
Julia Roberts
Cindy Bruna
Alessandra Ambrosio
Rebecca Hall
Liza Koshy
Jasmine Tookes
Kat Graham
Grace Elizabeth
Tallia Storm
Lee Jung-jae
Viola Davis
Elle Fanning
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly
Chanel Iman
Pom Klementieff
Toni Garrn & Alex Pettyfer
Katherine Langford
Jasmine Tookes
Andre Lemmers & Adriana Lima
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry
Josephine Skriver
Liza Koshy
Glen Powell & Jay Ellis
Miles Teller
Jon Hamm
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly
Forest Whitaker
