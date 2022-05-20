Doja Cat “Quitting Vaping for a While” After Undergoing Surgery for Infected Tonsils

Watch : Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music

Doja Cat is keeping fans in the loop after revealing she had to get surgery recently.



"Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil," the 26-year-old tweeted on May 19, adding that it "had an abscess in it." She continued, "My whole throat is f--ked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon."



As Doja explained, the "Streets" rapper—who took home four trophies during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15—was already having trouble with her tonsils prior to the ceremony, but as she enjoyed a few drinks and her vape pen, it made matters worse.



"My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f--kin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them," she wrote. "And then i drank wine and was vaping all day long."



She explained, "Then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places."