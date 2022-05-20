Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Affordable Summer Outfits

We included these products chosen by Chrishell Stause because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chrishell is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many great reasons to watch Selling Sunset on Netflix: the houses, the drama, and the clothes. We can't forget about the clothes. If you want to channel Chrishell Stause with your summer fashion picks, she picked some affordable, trendy finds for Amazon shoppers.
During a recent live Amazon broadcast, Chrishell shared budget-friendly tops, pants, shoes, and bags just in time for summer along with some of her styling suggestions. If you want to get that Oppenheim Group aesthetic and stick to a reasonable budget, shopping Chrishell's Amazon picks is the way to go.
TL;DR: here are Chrishell Stause's most-popular Amazon picks.
1. Lagshian Women's Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress- 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Saucony Women's 8 Pairs No Show Cushioned Invisible Liner Socks- 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Resfeber Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans- 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Merokeety Women's Summer Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets- 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Sojos Large Square Oversized Sunglasses- 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Gqueen Trendy Polarized Sunglasses- 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Mogor Women's Triangle Bling Glitter Purse- 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Urban CoCo Women's Cropped Cardigan V-Neck Button Down Knitted Sweater 3/4 Sleeve- 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Zilcremo Women Denim Shirt Dresses- 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Yemak Women's Cropped Bolero Cardigan- 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrishell Stause's Affordable Summer Fashion Picks
Miracmoda Off the Shoulder Ruched Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Crop Top
"This is a really cute off-the-shoulder top, but you can wear it different ways, which is what I like. I like it off-the-shoulder though. The back of the shirt has a cute tie. I love this with a high-waisted skirt or high-waisted pants. I love this with jeans. It comes in different colors." There are 12 colors to choose from.
Resfeber Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
"These are fun distressed jeans, which are really soft and comfortable, which I love. Sometimes jeans are too stiff. These are super soft. They feel like pajamas, they're that comfortable."
These jeans come in 21 washes with standard, petite, and plus size options. The jeans have 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parthea Mesh Sheer Long Sleeve Corset Crop
"I'm just really feeling the off-the-shoulder vibe lately. There are a few ways to adjust this to get different looks." There are 8 colors to choose from.
Moalluom Mesh Corset Crop Top
"This is a great top for layering. You can easily throw something over it. This looks great with high-waisted things. It gives you that curve no matter what. I love anything that gives you a little extra curve."
This top comes in 17 colors.
Bluetime Women's Chiffon Blouses Off Shoulders
"This is more of a blouse. I love this too for another off-the-shoulder look."
Sidefeel Womens Distressed Button Fly Jeans
"I love that these are back in style now. I was a little hesitant to wear them at first, but I think they're fun. You can add a little heel or you can do flats. These make your legs look longer."
There are 8 colors to choose from.
Likely Women's Manon Dress
"This has a metallic to it. I think it's really cute. I like the texture and I think the colors are fun for office casual or a brunch. This is a cute one."
LyMoo Store Sexy Mini Shirt Dress
"This is super light. It's airy. It's summery. It comes in a bunch of different colors. It's really cute. You can easily belt this to make it more fitted. Or you can just leave it loose. I think this is super cute."
Zilcremo Women Denim Shirt Dresses
"I like this for when you want to feel cozy. You can add a belt though if you want a little more cinch. This could also be a cute bikini cover-up, unbuttoned."
This dress has 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in several colors.
Merokeety Women's Summer Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets
"These are casual, fun, cute, super flattering dresses. It's like a t-shirt. You can cinch it however tight or loose you want."
This dress has 24 colorways and 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joteisy Women’s Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap V Neck Button Down Backless Tie up Stripe Sexy Bodycon Midi Dress
"This comes in a bunch of different colors. Look at how cute the tie in the back is. The back detail is just really cute. This is a good vacation dress."
The dress comes in 11 colors.
Daawenxi Women’s Sexy Long Sleeve Ruched Button Down Front Mini Dress
"I like this one for the office. It's a great material and it's a bold color. You look all put-together in just two seconds. I love stuff like this."
This dress comes in eight colors.
Lagshian Women’s Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
"When you put it on, it's so soft. It just hugs and it's one of those dresses that really pops once you put this on. I just like it for casual or evening. Just throw it on and you're done."
This dress has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 44 colors.
Jauoop Womens Button Down Ribbed Sleeveless Dress
"This dress comes in a bunch of different colors. I love the ease of just throwing this on and being done getting ready. If you need cozy staples, there are so many great colors to choose from."
Yemak Women’s Cropped Bolero Cardigan
"This is a super cute cropped sweater. I like this because you can wear it on its own or just throw it over something. This is great for layering. I have this in a couple colors. It's super soft."
This top has sizes ranging from small to 4X. There are 41 colors to choose from and this sweater has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jumppmile Womens V Neck Waffle Knit Cropped Top
"It gets chilly in LA at night, so I love stuff like this. It's super cute and breathable."
This top comes in 9 colors.
B-Low The Belt Women's Ribbon Wrap Belt
"This is a belt I really like for dresses. I really love this."
AI’Mage Swimsuit Coverup
"I think this is a really cute bikini cover-up because it's kind of sheer. You could also wear this with jeans and a black bra with a belt. That would be really cute. This top is just really versatile."
This shirt comes in 12 colors.
Valleycomfy Bling Bling Crystals Evening Clutch Bag
"This is for if you want to go out on the town. How cute is this? I love it. I'm a sucker for something that's shiny and sparkly."
These glittery bags come in 4 colors.
Mogor Women's Triangle Bling Glitter Purse
"This is a little bucket bag. This one is for going out. It's a new take on the clutch. It's shiny, sparkly, and it comes in a bunch of different colors. It is fun."
This bag comes in five colors and 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Large Square Oversized Sunglasses
"These are oversized. It's giving very magazine by the pool with an aperol spritz. I think those are fun."
These sunglasses have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Steve Madden Women's Skyler Flat Sandal
"I've had these for a long time. I always wear these. These are dressy enough, but more comfortable. They're the perfect little slides. I love these."
Amazon has these sandals in 17 colors.
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Flat Sandal
"These are a metallic slide. These can be dressy while you're comfortable. What's not to love? They're classic. I love that."
There are 32 colorways to choose from.
Kurt Geiger London Kensington Flat Sandal
"I love the detail. It has this bird face on the top. I love the patent leather because it makes it look dressy while you're comfortable. I love a quilted flat. It helps elevate whatever you're wearing."
These also come in white, pink, and beige.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Marlie Heeled Sandal
"I think these are so fun. They come in a bunch of different colors. I love a platform. They're way comfortable to wear than a skinny, little stiletto heel. I can't wear those for too long. I love this with jeans or a little dress."
These come in 7 colors.
Kurt Geiger London Womens Kensington Mule
"This shoe also comes in a kitten heel. These are really comfortable. Comfort is key." These also come in white.
Saucony Women's 8 Pairs No Show Cushioned Invisible Liner Socks
"This is a casual staple. I'm not always in heels. Sometimes, I want to wear a cute, white sneaker. These are soft, comfortable, and they don't show. They have elastic on the back so they don't keep falling off of your ankle."
These socks come in 14 colors and have 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Bra and Sweatpants Set
"This is great if you're catching a flight and still want to look cute. Or you can wear this hanging around the house. I love sets like this. The top in the padding is removable, which is nice. This a great grab and go outfit no matter what you're doing like yoga or picking up groceries. You will look put-together in a casual way. I think it's cute and flattering."
This set comes in 11 colors.
