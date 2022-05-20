Becca Tilley Makes Surprise Appearance in Hayley Kiyoko's Bachelor-Themed Music Video

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko Is Proud to Be a Voice for the LGBTQ Community

Becca Tilley is getting another shot at The Bachelor. Well, sort of.

The reality star, who was the runner-up on Chris Soules' season of the ABC dating show in 2015, found herself rolling up to the famed Bachelor Mansion once again in Hayley Kiyoko's new music video "For the Girls."

Released on May 20, the visuals shows a plethora of contestants vying for the affection of Hayley, playing the role of the Bachelorette, before a rose ceremony. However, just as the last coveted flower is given away, Becca arrives to the mansion steps to steal the show—and the singer's attention.

"‘For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability," explained Hayley, who also directed the video, in a statement. She said the music video is meant to captured that celebration "with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told," while also giving a nod to "one of my favorite reality shows of all time."