Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Says Taking Care of Family Has "Taken a Toll" on Her

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Emma Heming Willis has opened up about the weight of taking care of her household.

The model, who is married to Bruce Willis, discussed her struggle to carve out time for self-care while being a caregiver for her inner circle in an interview with The Bump published on May 19.

"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," Emma admitted. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

Emma's statement on family comes after her husband Bruce—with whom she shares daughters Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8—was diagnosed with aphasia. According to the National Aphasia Association, the language disorder affects "the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write."

In her new interview, Emma said she has recently received some advice that has caused her to reevaluate how she approaches care.