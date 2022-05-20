Why the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Wanted to Return to Add to Their Legacies

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

It turns out a winner can still have something to prove.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 is the first all-winners season in the franchise's history, bringing back illustrious queens from all different seasons, both regular and All Stars, from the show's legendary run. There's even a queen from across the pond!

Just because these queens have their legacies firmly in tact, however, doesn't mean they didn't enter the competition with chips on their shoulders.

"We see our criticisms more than anyone else," said Drag Race season five winner Jinkx Monsoon. "I felt like all of the things that I was proud of often got overshadowed by not being as polished a drag queen as some of my competitors. I'm really excited, this time, to show off my talents and be a little bit more polished from the diamond in the rough that I might have been the first time."