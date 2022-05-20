Victor Finds Himself at a Crossroads in This Exclusive Trailer for Love, Victor's Final Season

Nobody said young love was going to be easy.
Victor (Michael Cimino) is forced to make some major life decisions—all while finding himself in the middle of a high school love triangle—in this exclusive trailer for the third and final season of Hulu's Love, Victor.
The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, as Victor was forced to choose between his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and newbie Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The third season finds Victor dealing with the fallout.
"Did I ever tell you about the first time that I saw you?" Victor asks Benji in the trailer. "Can we just go back to that perfect moment. You know, start over?"
We know it's never that easy—especially in high school. When Benji asks Victor if anything happened between he and Rahim, it's not an easy answer.
"There was something between us," Victor admits. "I thought we were friends and things got confused."
Victor attempts to pick up the pieces by explaining that he just wanted to create a false sense of normalcy. "I just thought if I acted like everything was OK that it would be," he says.
Meanwhile, Benji uses different coping mechanisms.
"If you and I are going to have any real chance of working out," he tells Victor while packing up a car, "then I have to figure out my problems alone."
Despite all of the turmoil, Victor still manages to find time for poignancy.
"Being brave means you aren't afraid to be scared," he says. "A lot of the times, the scariest things are also the most important. Like admitting who you love. Or who you are."
Love, Victor also stars Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Ava Capri and Sophia Bush.
Get ready to say goodbye when the final season of Love, Victor drops June 15 on Hulu and Disney+.