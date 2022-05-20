Victor Finds Himself at a Crossroads in This Exclusive Trailer for Love, Victor's Final Season

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Nobody said young love was going to be easy.

Victor (Michael Cimino) is forced to make some major life decisions—all while finding himself in the middle of a high school love triangle—in this exclusive trailer for the third and final season of Hulu's Love, Victor.

The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger, as Victor was forced to choose between his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and newbie Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The third season finds Victor dealing with the fallout.

"Did I ever tell you about the first time that I saw you?" Victor asks Benji in the trailer. "Can we just go back to that perfect moment. You know, start over?"

We know it's never that easy—especially in high school. When Benji asks Victor if anything happened between he and Rahim, it's not an easy answer.

"There was something between us," Victor admits. "I thought we were friends and things got confused."