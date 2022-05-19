See Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a striking pair on the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet. See photos and find out about William’s special accessory.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent date night featured a red carpet, high glam, and Tom Cruise.

The royal couple was dressed to the nines at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London's Leicester Square on May 19.

They walked the carpet alongside the film's star, as well as other cast members including Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Jay Ellis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge channeled old Hollywood with their outfits. 

Kate opted for a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a stunning white off-the-shoulder neckline. As for her hair, the Duchess chose to keep it sleek and tidy with the front strands tucked behind her ears to show off her statement diamond earrings.

William wore a dark blue velvet blazer with black pants. But it's the high-flying element on his shoes that caught people's attention.

A former Royal Air Force helicopter pilot, William wore shoes embroidered with F18 planes, like the one Tom flies in the film. Speaking about William at the premiere, Tom gushed that they have "a lot in common," according to My London.

Kate Middleton, Prince William & Kids at Easter 2022 Service

He said, "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying." The London premiere isn't the first time Prince William and Kate watch the film. According to reports, Tom invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel after he learned William was a fan. 

Top Gun: Maverick premieres in theaters on May 27. Keep reading to see all the stars at the film's London premiere.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Jon Hamm
Jay Ellis
Jennifer Connelly
Juno Temple
Danny Ramirez
Glen Powell
Greg Tarzan Davis

