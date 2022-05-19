See Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton CANCEL Caribbean Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent date night featured a red carpet, high glam, and Tom Cruise.

The royal couple was dressed to the nines at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London's Leicester Square on May 19.

They walked the carpet alongside the film's star, as well as other cast members including Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Jay Ellis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge channeled old Hollywood with their outfits.

Kate opted for a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a stunning white off-the-shoulder neckline. As for her hair, the Duchess chose to keep it sleek and tidy with the front strands tucked behind her ears to show off her statement diamond earrings.

William wore a dark blue velvet blazer with black pants. But it's the high-flying element on his shoes that caught people's attention.

A former Royal Air Force helicopter pilot, William wore shoes embroidered with F18 planes, like the one Tom flies in the film. Speaking about William at the premiere, Tom gushed that they have "a lot in common," according to My London.