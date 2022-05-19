Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Testifies About His "Controlling" Behavior During Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin shared details into their past relationship as a part of the actor's ongoing legal battle with his second wife, Amber Heard.
On May 19, footage from Barkin's deposition—filmed in November 2019—was played inside a Virginia courtroom amid Depp's defamation trial against Heard. In the video, the 68-year-old actress, who appeared alongside Depp in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, testified that her former flame exhibited "demanding" and "controlling" behavior during their time together in the '90s.
According to Barkin, their "purely platonic" friendship turned into a "sexual" one in 1994 when she moved to Hollywood. At that time, she and Depp saw each other three to four times a week for "several months," she said.
"He was just a jealous man," Barkin testified, explaining that Depp would asked her, "Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?"
At one point in their relationship, Barkin claimed that Depp got "very, very angry" over a scratch on her back because "he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who hasn't him." She added that it was "very common" for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to get jealous.
Elsewhere in the deposition, Barkin alleged that Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction while they were hanging out at his Las Vegas hotel room during filming for their movie. She claimed the incident happened as "a fight was going on" between Depp and someone else in the room, though she noted, "I don't know why he threw the bottle."
The New Normal alum added that Depp was the one to eventually break things off, saying it was a "big goodbye" and she "never heard from him again after that."
Depp, 58, previously confirmed his fling with Barkin, though denied her allegation that he once threw a bottle in her direction. Per The Daily Mail, he told a London court in 2020 that he believes the Switch star holds a grudge against him because she "wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn't feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin."
According to Reuters, Depp also called Barkin's claim "untrue" and said, "I do not have an anger management problem."
The actor is embroiled in a $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard, 36, over a 2018 essay she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" but never mentioned Depp by name. Heard is countersuing Depp, who she was married to from 2015 to 2017, for $100 million in damages.
Read on for more details about Depp's past relationships—including his fling with Barkin and marriage to Heard.