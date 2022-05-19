Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Testifies About His "Controlling" Behavior During Amber Heard Trial

Watch : Why Johnny Depp WON'T LOOK at Amber Heard In Court

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin shared details into their past relationship as a part of the actor's ongoing legal battle with his second wife, Amber Heard.

On May 19, footage from Barkin's deposition—filmed in November 2019—was played inside a Virginia courtroom amid Depp's defamation trial against Heard. In the video, the 68-year-old actress, who appeared alongside Depp in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, testified that her former flame exhibited "demanding" and "controlling" behavior during their time together in the '90s.

According to Barkin, their "purely platonic" friendship turned into a "sexual" one in 1994 when she moved to Hollywood. At that time, she and Depp saw each other three to four times a week for "several months," she said.

"He was just a jealous man," Barkin testified, explaining that Depp would asked her, "Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?"

At one point in their relationship, Barkin claimed that Depp got "very, very angry" over a scratch on her back because "he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who hasn't him." She added that it was "very common" for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to get jealous.