The Sweet Ways Kourtney Kardashian Has Made Her Mark on Travis Barker’s Calabasas Home

When it comes to the décor in Travis Barker's home, Kourtney Kardashian has the magic touch.
The Blink-182 drummer took viewers inside his house for Architectural Digest's May issue, showing off his peaceful property in Calabasas, Calif. During a virtual walk-through, Travis highlighted the place's Zen elements and incredible design, but it's the items that remind him of his wife Kourtney that seem to be the centerpiece of his home and heart.
During the Architectural Digest video, Travis shared that a pair of candles Kourtney got him before they began dating still stand tall on a table in his house.
"Kourtney got me these way before we were together," he explained. "We would spoil each other and buy each other Christmas presents and birthday presents. They've stayed in this room."
And the sprinklings of Kourtney do not stop there. The drummer went on to highlight a meaningful piece of art hung above a fire place in his estate.
"There's also like a painting over here that is my five favorite albums that changed my life that Kourtney got me for Christmas last year."
But that's not the only sentimental piece proudly displayed. Travis revealed he has the portrait Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 9,—who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick—drew of him framed in his home. Something he says he is "very proud" of.
As for memorabilia that pays ode to their October 2021 engagement? Travis has plenty to show such as "a really cool photo" from the day he "proposed to Kourtney" and a set of champagne flutes dedicated to their romance.
"Someone gave [the champagne flutes] to us after we got engaged," Travis shared. "It says ‘Travis and Kourtney October 17 2021' and then it says '#forever.' So that is the first day, October 17th, we ever like hooked up or hung out as more than friends and that's also the day I proposed to her."
Now that's a touch worth toasting too! Candles and champagne flutes aside, it appears the love from Kourtney and their blended family—which includes his children: Alabama Barker, 16, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Landon Barker, 18, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler and Kourtney's three children: Mason Disick, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with Scott—has shaped the foundation of Travis' oasis.
"I've had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling," Travis told the publication. "But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney's kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories."