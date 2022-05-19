Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Engaged to Riley Roberts

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her engagement to longtime partner Riley Roberts on social media, sharing that the big moment happened in Puerto Rico.

By Steven Vargas May 19, 2022 11:06 PMTags
EngagementsCelebrities
Watch: Couple Gets Engaged on Steps at Met Gala 2022!

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has elected to say yes! 

On May 19, the U.S. representative for New York confirmed on Twitter that she is engaged. The politician—best known as AOC—retweeted a Business Insider article on May 19 announcing the big news with the caption, "It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes."

Alexandria will wed her longtime partner Riley Roberts. "We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico," she told Business Insider. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."

The couple met while studying at Boston University as undergrads. They broke up after graduating but rekindled their romance in New York. Riley, who works in marketing, played a large role in AOC's primary campaign, as seen in the 2018 documentary, Knock Down the House 

The documentary's filmmaker, Rachel Lears, told Insider in 2019, "Everything from the emotional to the strategic to the practical, he has been a really important partner to her."

read
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Unafraid to Get Political at the 2021 Met Gala

AOC recently shared on Instagram that she was recently "MIA for a bit to recover" from a non-COVID related health issue. 

"Just wanted to provide you all some assurance that the silence wasn't political or anything as I know that worried some," the 32-year-old wrote on May 19. "Anyways, back to the regularly scheduled programing!"

James Devaney/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

3

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

Since recovering, she's posted her remarks on the Puerto Rico Status Act, a law that would allow Puerto Ricans to choose statehood, independence or sovereignty in free association with the United States.

She said in a video posted to Twitter, "We are here to finally end second-class citizenship of Puerto Ricans in the United States."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

3

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere

Latest News

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

See Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Rare Date Night at Premiere

Revisiting Johnny Depp's Dating History

Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Alleges Past "Controlling" Behavior

Sweet Ways Kourtney Kardashian Made Her Mark on Travis Barker’s Home

Daredevil Reboot Is in the Works After Spider-Man Cameo

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Engaged to Riley Roberts