Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast.
The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
Erika has always maintained that she had no prior knowledge of Tom's alleged crimes and financial troubles, while Bethenny, on the other hand, claimed to have known long before Tom and his law firm started making headlines. During a Sept. 2021 episode of her Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, Bethenny revealed that her late ex-fiancé, Dennis Shields, had once said Tom owed him "half a million dollars" and that Tom was "using people's money" to support Erika's lifestyle.
Andy admitted at the RHOBH season 11 reunion—and again on May 18's WWHL—that he had heard similar whisperings from Bethenny in the past, hence the question to Erika. He never mentioned Dennis, but while issuing her response, Erika did.
"In the business that Tom was doing, which was contingent fee, it's not unusual to borrow. So while that may be true, there were also loans that were really paid off," Erika said of the rumors that Tom—who's now in declining health—owed people money. "I don't know where Bethenny's coming from. Her guy's dead, and my guy is in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that's kind of the way the business goes."
This comment clearly didn't sit right with Bethenny, who is set to make her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live May 19. However, as she revealed in her tweet, the episode was pre-taped, so don't expect to hear her respond to what Erika said.
Bethenny told her followers, "I don't address the comment you & Dennis' children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion."
Dennis, who was a father of four, died of an apparent overdose in August 2018. Since his passing, the 51-year-old's cause of death has been ruled "undetermined" by New York City coroners.
Bethenny has paid tribute to her late on-again, off-again boyfriend on several occasions, including the one-year anniversary of his passing in 2019. "One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant," she began an emotional post on Instagram, alongside a photo of Dennis sitting with their two dogs. "A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away."
The tragedy, Bethenny added, has made her a "different person" and put her in a "different emotional place."
"The wounds have begun to heal," she said, "but the scar will remain on my heart forever."
E! News has reached out to reps for Bethenny and Erika for comment and has not heard back.
