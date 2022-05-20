Meet the Woman Seeking Justice in Peacock's True-Crime Documentary Sins of the Amish

Sins of the Amish is going where few true-crime documentaries have gone before.

Premiering on Peacock May 24, the two-part special will immerse viewers into the world of the Amish, pulling back the curtain on a dark scandal that's allegedly been plaguing the private community for generations. Told from the perspective of several women, they'll provide first-hand accounts in Sins of the Amish, all in the hopes of seeking justice for the violent crimes they say they experienced while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities.

One such woman is Misty Griffin, activist and author of the best-selling memoir Tears of the Silenced. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek clip, which you can watch below, Misty opens up about the experience that ultimately resulted in her leaving the Amish community once and for all.

"There was this lady that lived on the property," Misty recalls, "and she had become my friend, sort of. She wasn't Amish and she was the only other person I knew that I could possibly maybe trust. And I just told her what happened because I was so scared, and she was like, 'You gotta go to the police.'"