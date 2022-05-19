Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

We're just thinking out loud, but this is a great surprise.

On May 19, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn shocked fans when they announced that they are parents to another baby girl.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple has yet to reveal their baby's name. Instead, the parents opted to post a pair of white socks symbolizing their daughter's arrival.

Ed and Cheery are already parents to a 20-month-old daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. When announcing her arrival in September 2020, the "Shape of You" singer also posted a photo of baby socks.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter—Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."