Jenna Dewan’s Chic DSW Line Features Styles for Every Part of Your Life

We interviewed Jenna Dewan because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Jenna Dewan's DSW shoe picks are chic, sophisticated, and versatile, just like her.

"I really chose this collection to be something for every woman out there," the actor, producer, and dancer told E! News. "I feel like there is something for everybody whether you're working out, going out with your girlfriends, or you're on a first date. I wanted it to fit every part of someone's life that they can relate with, so it's a wide variety."

The 21-piece collection features styles that are all under $150, so you can find an affordable style that will fit into any part of your lifestyle this spring and summer. As for the trends Jenna is excited to wear this season, she says she "can't get enough florescent," and loves anything monochromatic.

"I'm playing," says Jenna. "I think it's fun to play with fashion during spring especially."

When asked where she gets her style inspiration, Jenna says she is inspired by her daughter, street style, and people who are trendsetting in their own way like Emma Chamberlain.

From glamorous heels to comfortable pink Birkenstocks to cute summer sandals, scroll below to rock these adorable styles all spring and summer long.