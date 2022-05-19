11 Father's Day Gifts Your Husband Actually Wants This Year

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This year, Father's Day is June 19. Although that's still a month away, the big day will be here before you know it. If you don't know what you're going to get your husband for Father's Day, don't worry. We've got you!
No matter how long you've been together, shopping for your partner can be tough. That's especially true if your husband is the type to say they're "happy with whatever" or they "don't really need anything." While it's easier to go with the good ol' tasty treat, gift card or Best Dad mug, why not get them something they're sure to like?
From a cool rechargeable plasma lighter that will save him a ton of money in the long run to a deluxe outdoor oven, we searched far and wide for the best Father's Day gift ideas out there. If you want to give your husband a gift he's sure to love, check out the below.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
This neck and back massager comes in three colors and offer eight powerful deep-shiatsu kneading massage modes. It was made to help alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and provide some soothing relief after a long day. This particular massager comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers and even has over 30,000 five-star reviews!
Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
LARQ's PureVis bottle is the world's first self-cleaning water bottle. It uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99% of bio-contaminants like E. coli from your water bottle, according to the brand. It's a neat water bottle that your husband is sure to be fascinated with.
Govee TV LED Backlights
This very cool TV backlight not only looks cool, it will also fully immerse you into what's playing on the screen. It features a 1080p intelligent camera which captures the color onscreen and automatically applies it to your Govee TV backlights. It has over 14,000 five-star reviews and many say it takes TV watching to another level.
Star Wars Silicone Ring - Wide Ring Set of 3
If your husband is a Star Wars fan, Enso recently released a collection of wide rings featuring iconic characters and scenes from the franchise. Enso specializes in creating silicone rings that are comfortable and may decrease the risk of finger-related injuries. You can buy the whole set for $125, or individual rings for $50 a piece.
BLENDX Magnetic Wristband
Can't go wrong with a practical gift! This cool magnetic wristband features 15 "super strong" magnets that can hold nails, drill bits, fasteners, wrenches and small tools while they work. It's lightweight, convenient and less than $20!
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Set
This smart reusable notebook from Rocketbook will make creating digital copies of your handwritten notes so much easier. All you have to do is take a photo of your notes, upload them to the free Rocketbook app and you'll have a digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more. The set comes with one 36-page eco-friendly notebook, a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. It comes in over 10 colors and patterns. It's so useful, you may want to get one for yourself as well.
Arcade1Up CounterCade 5 Game Retro Tabletop Arcade Machine
If your husband has always dreamed of having his own arcade, this retro tabletop arcade machine can make for a really fun gift. You can choose to get PacMan, Galaga 88, or Ms. PacMan. It's a gift the whole family can enjoy!
Camp Chef Deluxe Outdoor Oven
If your husband enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, this deluxe outdoor oven from Camp Chef is sure to be a winner. It offers endless cooking possibilities and can even hold a temperature of 350 degrees for up to seven hours.
Bombas Geo Calf Sock 4-Pack
Bombas socks are both stylish and comfortable. Right now, you can get this 4-tone demo pattern pack at a discount.
Dual Arc Plasma Lighter with LED Battery Indicator and Gift Box
This next-level lighter is rechargeable so he can save on having to constantly buy new lighters. It uses plasma tech, which means you won't have to worry about harmful chemicals. Plus, it contains a large capacity battery so it can be used about 200-300 times after it's fully charged. It has over 1,700 five-star reviews on Amazon and one shopper who bought this for a Father's Day gift said it was a total hit.
BlendJet 2
Who wouldn't want to receive a BlendJet for Father's Day? Your husband can take this wherever he goes, plus it comes in all kinds of colors, you'r guaranteed to find one he'll like.
Looking for more great things to shop today? This 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer Has 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews.