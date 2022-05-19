Your First Look at the Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

It's finally time to meet The Winchesters.

The prequel series to Supernatural, the CW drama starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Dean and Sam Winchester that ran on The CW for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, is giving fans its first look at how Dean and Sam's parents met.

While the show introduces an entirely new cast, there's still a familiar voice behind things. Ackles narrates The Winchesters as his character Dean, searching for answers about his family's past.

"The Winchester story, it's always been a mystery," Dean says in the trailer. "I need to uncover the truth about my parents. Was it the hunt for evil that drew them together? Or was it something more?"

To answer those questions, we travel back to 1972 and the first meeting between Dean and Sam's parents, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger). Mary was raised to be a demon hunter, while John was not, but they're both on similar searches to find out information about their fathers.