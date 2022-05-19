Your First Look at the Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters

It's finally time to meet The Winchesters.
The prequel series to Supernatural, the CW drama starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Dean and Sam Winchester that ran on The CW for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, is giving fans its first look at how Dean and Sam's parents met.
While the show introduces an entirely new cast, there's still a familiar voice behind things. Ackles narrates The Winchesters as his character Dean, searching for answers about his family's past.
"The Winchester story, it's always been a mystery," Dean says in the trailer. "I need to uncover the truth about my parents. Was it the hunt for evil that drew them together? Or was it something more?"
To answer those questions, we travel back to 1972 and the first meeting between Dean and Sam's parents, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger). Mary was raised to be a demon hunter, while John was not, but they're both on similar searches to find out information about their fathers.
Eventually, Mary and her demon hunting friends take John under their wing—though it's not smooth sailing at first.
"Do all hunters have such tough beginnings?" John asks Mary's friend Carlos (Jojo Fleites). "The only thing worse than how it starts for hunters is how it ends," Carlos says. Well, that's not entirely optimistic!
The road to The Winchesters wasn't smooth sailing, either. After being blindsided by the announcement of the show, Padalecki took to social media and said he was "gutted" by not being asked for to participate.
However, he later assured fans that he and Ackles "had a great talk" and tweeted: "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers."
Despite their reconciliation, Padalecki is still not involved with the project.
But hey, there are fresh stories to be told—just take it from Dean.
"Our parents' past has always been a mystery and there are questions left unanswered, but I'm on a new mission," he says in the trailer. "And this story is just beginning."
The Winchesters will premiere this fall on The CW.