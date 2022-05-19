How Maisie Williams Became “Best Friends” With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Maisie Williams shared how she plotted to befriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's at the Met Gala. Here's how she connected with the newlywed couple.

Maisie Williams has the Sex Pistols to thank for her new best friends. 

The Game of Thrones star recently shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she bonded with newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Met Gala over Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. However, the connection didn't come easy for Maisie at first.

"I need to have an in to the conversation have something to say," she recalled, "something interesting for them to know."

After stunning fans in a dark, futuristic look designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby, Maisie went inside the gala to sit at the same table with Kourtney and Travis. Inside, she said she quickly found common ground with Kravis. 

"They did dress up as Sid and Nancy for Halloween two years ago, a year ago," she said about the duo's October 2021 couples costume. "So then my thought was, 'I'm in a show and Sid and Nancy are in that show and I'm in it too, and so hi!'" 

Maisie's upcoming show, Pistol, tells the origin story of the British band the Sex Pistols. Maisie stars as Jordan Mooney, a punk fashion icon who influenced the name of the band with her storefront called "SEX."

As she expected, Maisie's rock and roll cred helped her befriend Kourtney and Travis.

"'Great, yeah, we can't wait to watch it,'" Maisie recalled the couple saying. "And that was it. We were best friends."

Although Maisie is known for an Emmy-winning series, she still gets star struck and struggles to play it cool like any super fan would.

"One time I was at a U2 concert and Bono was backstage, and everyone was gonna go say hi to Bono," she told Jimmy Fallon. "And I didn't want to be like, 'Hi, I'm Maisie. I know who you are.' But then I ended up being like, 'Hi, I'm Maisie, what's your name?'" 

She added, "I played it too cool."

At least it's clear that her quirky conversations starters did work with Kourtney and Travis.

