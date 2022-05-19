Trying Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Apple TV+'s heartwarming comedy Trying is set to return this summer! Find out when it premieres (and learn about other TV return dates) here.

By Alyssa Ray May 19, 2022 8:54 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We're Trying not to get too excited.

On May 19, Apple TV+ announced that season three of their heartwarming comedy Trying will return on July 22. This is huge news for fans of the British series, as season two wrapped on quite the cliffhanger: Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall)—whose adoption journey is the heart of this series—got custody over two children.

And, from what the streamer teased, this will prove to be a challenge for the couple. 

"Thrown straight into the parental deep-end," the season's description states, "Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity."

It isn't all bad, however, as a first look photo shows the new parents happily dancing at a children's event.

In addition to Smith and Spall, Trying season three stars Eden Togwell, Mickey McAnulty, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

For a look at that new image and more premiere dates of note, keep reading.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (The CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on The CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

3

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

4

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

5

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

Latest News

Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Exclusive

Hacks Creator Reveals How Laurie Metcalf Ended Up on Season 2

How Maisie Williams Became Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's BFF

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere

Trying Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

See Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Make Royal Cannes Film Festival Debut

Exclusive

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are "Inspirations" for Maddie Ziegler