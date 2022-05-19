Trying Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We're Trying not to get too excited.

On May 19, Apple TV+ announced that season three of their heartwarming comedy Trying will return on July 22. This is huge news for fans of the British series, as season two wrapped on quite the cliffhanger: Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall)—whose adoption journey is the heart of this series—got custody over two children.

And, from what the streamer teased, this will prove to be a challenge for the couple.

"Thrown straight into the parental deep-end," the season's description states, "Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity."

It isn't all bad, however, as a first look photo shows the new parents happily dancing at a children's event.

In addition to Smith and Spall, Trying season three stars Eden Togwell, Mickey McAnulty, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.