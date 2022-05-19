Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are "Inspirations" for Maddie Ziegler and Her Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin

Watch : Maddie Ziegler's Rise From Dancing Tween to Superstar

When it comes to #couplegoals, Maddie Ziegler looks no further than the Biebers.

The Dance Moms alum—whose boyfriend of almost three years, Australian musician Eddie Benjamin, is the opening act on Justin Bieber's world tour—exclusively tells E! News that she has been inspired by the pop superstar and his wife Hailey Bieber's "beautiful" relationship after crossing paths with the couple on the road.

"They are so great," she raved at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event in West Hollywood on May 18. "Justin and his wife Hailey are beautiful people and such good inspirations for me and Eddie."

Describing the pair, who have been married since 2018, as "the best in the universe," Maddie said she admires "how candid they are" with each other about their ups and downs. "They've just been open about struggles and about how nothing is perfect," she explained. "I really appreciate that."

The 19-year-old dancer continued, "They're so in love with each other and it is so beautiful."