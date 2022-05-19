Chris Brown Congratulates Rihanna on Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes BABY With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is receiving some well wishes from a famous ex.

On May 19, multiple outlets reported that the 34-year-old Grammy winner had welcomed a baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. Almost immediately, Chris Brown, 33, appeared to address the headlines with a cryptic social media post.

While browsing his Instagram Stories, fans discovered the rapper shared a "congratulations" message with a heart emoji and a praying hands emoji. He also included a pregnant woman emoji.

Chris and Rihanna have a turbulent history. The couple dated from 2007 to 2009 until an argument before the 2009 Grammys turned violent.

The "Yeah 3X" and "Look at Me Now" singer was arrested following an early morning altercation with Rihanna in their rented Lamborghini. Photos later surfaced of Rihanna's bruised and bloodied face.

Chris ultimately accepted a plea deal, that consisted of five years of probation, community labor in lieu of jail time and domestic violence counseling.