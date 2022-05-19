Chris Brown Congratulates Rihanna on Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is receiving some well wishes from a famous ex.
On May 19, multiple outlets reported that the 34-year-old Grammy winner had welcomed a baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. Almost immediately, Chris Brown, 33, appeared to address the headlines with a cryptic social media post.
While browsing his Instagram Stories, fans discovered the rapper shared a "congratulations" message with a heart emoji and a praying hands emoji. He also included a pregnant woman emoji.
Chris and Rihanna have a turbulent history. The couple dated from 2007 to 2009 until an argument before the 2009 Grammys turned violent.
The "Yeah 3X" and "Look at Me Now" singer was arrested following an early morning altercation with Rihanna in their rented Lamborghini. Photos later surfaced of Rihanna's bruised and bloodied face.
Chris ultimately accepted a plea deal, that consisted of five years of probation, community labor in lieu of jail time and domestic violence counseling.
The rapper is now a father of three. In April, he confirmed the arrival of his third child, daughter Lovely Symphani Brown, who he shares with Diamond Brown. He's also dad to daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris.
Fans appeared to have mixed reaction to Chris' message to Rihanna. Some social media users were quick to criticize the post as it began trending on Twitter. Others, however, had a different perspective.
"Yall need to grow tf up honestly," one user wrote. "You people made the Chris Brown trend ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy. Saying congratulations is called growth and maturity."
In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Rihanna expressed her hopes to move forward with her life and focus on her career that now includes a massive Fenty empire.
"No, I don't hate him at all," she said in 2009. "I actually love and care about him and I think, I'm concerned about him doing well. I want him to do well, have a great career, have a great life."